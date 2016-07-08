5 officers killed, 7 others injured in Dallas shooting following - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

5 officers killed, 7 others injured in Dallas shooting following protest

I'm Sarah Verser with Good Day Alabama on WBRC FOX6.

A peaceful protest in Dallas turned into violence and sniper fire targeting police, the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since Sept. 11. Up to 50 were shots fired, five officers are dead and seven others are injured.   

In light of the recent shootings over the past few days -- Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Police Chief A.C. Roper had already scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. this morning at the mayor’s office. They plan to discuss community police relations in the city of Birmingham. We will be there and bring that to you live on our WBRC news app.

Plus our Terri Brewer is on your side to continue our team coverage. She'll take a look at the psychological and social impact this is having on the country. Clare Huddleston will also have reaction from local law enforcement.

Also happening today, former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard will be sentenced.

Also happening today, former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard will be sentenced.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

