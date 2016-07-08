Coming up at 5 a.m., Clare has local reaction to the shooting that killed 5 Dallas officers

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Breaking overnight, five police officers have now died and another 11 were injured after a sniper opened fire on officers following a protest in Dallas prompted by two officer-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Clare will have reaction from local officers at 5 a.m.

We will also have the latest on the two officer-involved shootings.

