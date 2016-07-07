We'll have more at 7 a.m. on two officer-involved shootings gaining attention

Good morning! Here are some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Two officer-involved shootings that occurred in the last 24 hours are gaining national attention--one in Baton Rouge and another in Minnesota. We have more on both at 7 a.m.

This morning, Homewood police say the investigation continues into several prostitution and human trafficking operations in the city, despite the fact

that they've made some arrests.



On the lighter side, another reason to love Golden State Warriors point guard - Steph Curry. He surprised some young fans at the Warrior's basketball camp.

He went door-to-door visiting the young basketball stars -- their reactions pretty priceless. We'll share those with you.

