Clare is live at 5 a.m. with more on a Shelby Co. apartment fire that damaged 18 units

Breaking overnight, 18 apartment units on Highway 280 were damaged by fire. Clare Huddleston will be live from Aruim Apartments at 5 a.m. with what's next for the people who lost their homes.

This morning, Homewood police say the investigation continues into several prostitution and human trafficking operations in the city, despite the fact that they've made some arrests.

Two officer-involved shootings are gaining national attention. We have the video of the shootings that show what happened. We'll also talk to local law enforcement about body cams.

