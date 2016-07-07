Clare is live at 5 a.m. with more on a Shelby Co. apartment fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Clare is live at 5 a.m. with more on a Shelby Co. apartment fire that damaged 18 units

(Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC) (Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Good morning!  Here are some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Breaking overnight, 18 apartment units on Highway 280 were damaged by fire. Clare Huddleston will be live from Aruim Apartments at 5 a.m. with what's next for the people who lost their homes. 

This morning, Homewood police say the investigation continues into several prostitution and human trafficking operations in the city, despite the fact that they've made some arrests.

Two officer-involved shootings are gaining national attention.  We have the video of the shootings that show what happened. We'll also talk to local law enforcement about body cams

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

