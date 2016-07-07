Two officer-involved shooting gaining attention nationwide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two officer-involved shooting gaining attention nationwide

Good morning!  Here are some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Two officer-involved shootings are gaining national attention--one in Minnesota and another in Baton Rouge.  We have the video of the shootings that show what happened.

We also have more on an apartment fire in Shelby County that damaged over a dozen units.

This morning, Homewood police say the investigation continues into several prostitution and human trafficking operations in the city, despite the fact
that they've made some arrests.

Two officer-involved shootings are gaining national attention.  We have the video of the shootings that show what happened.

On the lighter side, another reason to love Golden State Warriors point guard - Steph Curry.  He surprised some young fans at the Warrior's basketball camp. He went door-to-door visiting the young basketball stars -- their reactions pretty priceless.  We'll share those with you.

Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours,
The Love Doctor joins us with some advice on your relationships with your in-laws.

The Bargainomics Lady joins us with some great deals! Noah's Ark comes to life.... in the U.S. We take you there to check it out! 

And we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! 

Plus, Mickey tells you when to expect rain again in your neighborhood.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly