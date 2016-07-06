Good Day Alabama: July 6, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS - Mike talked with former Republican Party Chairman for Alabama Marty Conners and Democratic Strategist Richard Dickerson about presidential politics including the Clinton email scandal and FBI investigation and the potential Vice President picks.

WATER SAFETY - Bill Andrews, Owner of Treeline Expeditions, is an experienced guide on the Cahaba River. He joins us to discuss safety when tubing, kayaking and canoeing. He says the biggest hazards you should look out for when on the water, whether tubing, kayaking or canoeing, are the heat and the water level - low or high. When planning your water activity, make sure you have the essentials - a personal flotation device for each person, a cell phone in a waterproof case - not just a plastic resealable bag, a map, a first aid kit, and a rope. He recommends you have a guide or someone knowledgeable of water with you on every excursion. Treeline Expeditions offers a Canoeing 101 class at Oak Mountain. This can be beneficial to any water activity. For more information, visit http://www.treeline-expeditions.com.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Jitendra Sharma is a board certified interventional neurologist affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. He took viewer questions about Stroke & Brain Aneurysms. Both of these conditions are due to problems with blood vessels in and around the brain, but they are not the same thing. A stroke is a phenomenon that occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so it and brain cells die. 80% of strokes are preventable, yet it's the #5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the US. A brain aneurysm is the swelling of a weakened portion of the blood vessel. Ruptured brain aneurysms account for 3-5% of all new strokes and are fatal in about 40% of cases. F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember the sudden signs of stroke. When you spot the signs, you'll know that you need to call 911 for help right away. F.A.S.T stands for: Face Drooping (Does one side of the face droops or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?), Arm Weakness (Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?), Speech Difficulty (Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence like "The sky is blue." Is the sentence repeated correctly?), Time to call 911. If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away call 911 and get the person to the hospital immediately. Check the time so you know when the symptoms first appeared. She says other symptoms to be aware of are sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; or sudden severe headache with no known cause. If the stroke occurs toward the back of the brain, it's likely that some disability involving vision will result. If the stroke occurs in the left side of the brain, the right side of the body will be affected with issues such as paralysis on the right side of the body, speech/language problems, slow, cautious behavioral style, or memory loss. And if the stroke occurs in the brain's right side, the left side of the body will be affected, which could produce issues like paralysis on the left side of the body, vision problems, quick, inquisitive behavioral style, or memory loss. Risk factors for a stroke include age, heredity/family history, race, sex, prior stroke, or heart attack. Factors that can be changed, treated or controlled include high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, Diabetes mellitus, carotid or other artery disease, Peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, other heart disease, sickle cell disease also called sickle cell anemia, high blood cholesterol, poor diet, physical inactivity and obesity.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss great colorful plants for July that are heat and drought tolerant.He shows us Salvia, upright verbena, vinca, lantana, and coneflower. He also shows us a few easy to grow house plants - Bromeliads, staghorn ferns, zz plants and more. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

