Birmingham woman faces charges after child left in hot car - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham woman faces charges after child left in hot car

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We are also following up on a case of another child left in a hot car in Shelby County. A Birmingham woman is facing charges.

We continue with reaction and analysis after the FBI decides to recommend no charges be pursued by the Department of Justice against Hillary Clinton, despite a scathing report of mishandling of classified information in emails.

Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison in the 2013 murder of his girlfriend. 

Also, during 7-9 a.m.:

Mickey hangs out with his buddies at the Birmingham Zoo and introduces us to his friends. 

The doctor joins us to take your questions about strokes & brain aneurysms.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

