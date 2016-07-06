Ronda has more at 5 a.m. on a mom who was arrested after leaving her child in a hot car

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

At 5 a.m. Ronda Robinson will have more on a Birmingham mother who was arrested after police say she her child in a hot car.

We continue with reaction and analysis after the FBI decides to recommend no charges be pursued by the Department of Justice against Hillary Clinton, despite a scathing report of mishandling of classified information in emails.

Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.