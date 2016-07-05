Should off-duty Tuscaloosa officers be allowed to serve as security at bars? Terri has more on one councilman's request at 7 a.m.

Should off-duty Tuscaloosa officers be allowed to serve as secur - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Should off-duty Tuscaloosa officers be allowed to serve as security at bars?

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

A Tuscaloosa city councilman wants the police department to review its policy on not allowing off-duty officers to serve as security at places such as bars. Terri is live at 7 a.m. with more.

NASA reached a milestone as its Juno spacecraft entered Jupiter’s orbit. Juno will study the evolution of the largest planet in our solar system.

Dr. Roscoe Brown, an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, died over the weekend. During WWII, Brown commanded the 100th Fighter Squadron. He was 94.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

