Should off-duty Tuscaloosa officers be allowed to serve as security at bars? Terri has more on one councilman's request at 7 a.m.

A Tuscaloosa city councilman wants the police department to review its policy on not allowing off-duty officers to serve as security at places such as bars. Terri is live at 7 a.m. with more.

NASA reached a milestone as its Juno spacecraft entered Jupiter’s orbit. Juno will study the evolution of the largest planet in our solar system.

Dr. Roscoe Brown, an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, died over the weekend. During WWII, Brown commanded the 100th Fighter Squadron. He was 94.

