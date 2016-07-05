Repairs expected to begin in Northport following sewage overflow; Terri has more at 5 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Repairs are expected to begin today following a sewage overflow in Northport. Over 100,000 gallons of sewage got into several creeks and one river. Terri is live at 5 a.m. with more.

A Morgan County teenager has died after an Independence Day swimming accident. A 17-year-old drowned while learning how to swim. Investigators say he jumped in the water and never came back up.

Dr. Roscoe Brown, an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, died over the weekend. During WWII, Brown commanded the 100th Fighter Squadron. He was 94.

