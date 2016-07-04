Samford Pole Vaulter Tray Oates comes up short at U.S. Olympic Trials

Samford Pole Vaulter Tray Oates missed all three attempts at 5. 70 meters (18' 8 1/4) at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.

Oates was one of 13 vaulters in the men's pole vault finals. Oates cleared the opening height at 5.40 meters, and then cleared 5.60 meters on his second attempt, but failed to clear the 5.70 height.

The Acworth, Ga. native is the program's first All-American First Team selection and has made great strides this season to improve his craft. He broke the Southern Conference record in the pole vault at the 2016 SoCon Outdoor Championships when he broke a 27-year-old SoCon record as he won the event while he also set the new school record in his last meet at Samford on June 21.

