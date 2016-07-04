Good Day Alabama: July 4, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN - For decades, Thunder on the Mountain has been hailed as one of the largest and most extravagant Independence Day traditions in the state of Alabama—and this year will be no exception. Tonight at 9 pm, Thunder on the Mountain 2016 will once again illuminate the skies above Birmingham's beloved iron man, Vulcan. Free to the public, this year's show will last approximately 20 minutes and will feature a variety of firework shells that will brighten the sky with new colors and patterns. The show will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular music. For more information check out www.visitvulcan.com.

NEWSEUM - On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress — made up of delegates from all 13 Colonies — adopted the Declaration of Independence. Two days later, The Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first newspaper to publish the declaration. On display in the Newseum in Washington DC, is one of only 19 known copies of the historic newspaper. This rare printing shows the declaration as Americans first saw it — as front-page news. As the United States celebrates the 240th anniversary of its independence from Great Britain, the exhibit explores how news of freedom spread through the Colonies and abroad and played a crucial role in uniting American colonists behind the cause of independence. Gene Policinski discussed the 1st Amendment and exhibit with us. For more information, visit www.newseum.org.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh works out on this Exercise Monday with Curtis Starks at EVO Be Fit. It is located at 2006 2nd Avenue North. Evo is a Boot camp style workout center with its own personal training program tailored to your goals while sharing the attention of your trainer with a few other clients. Curtis and his team work closely with each client to create an optimum workout based on your age, ability, physical condition and lifestyle. For more information, call 205-583-3000 log on to www.evobefit.com.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

MOMMY MINUTE- In today's mommy minute segment we shared some ways to keep your kids safe if they have or use a cell phone or surf the internet. In one study widely cited in the media, 42% of Internet users ages 10 to 17 said they viewed porn online in the past 12 months. And 66% of kids who said they saw porn online said they saw it accidentally, according to a 2007 study by the University of New Hampshire. Pornography is just one concern. There are hundreds of thousands of opportunities for children to encounter age-inappropriate content online. Without help, parents cannot protect them from all of it. Here are some solutions:

1. Clean Router - this is a router you can hook up to your regular internet router to block certain websites on all smartphones, computers, gaming systems, etc. linked to your wireless internet.

2. Net Nanny - this is software you can download to each device you use. It will allow you which websites are blocked and it can also help parents limit screen time for their children.

3. Screen Time App - this app allows parents to see which apps their children are downloading onto their smartphones. It also allows parents to control when their kids use their cell phone and how much screen time they're allowed each day.

4. Canary App - this app alerts parents if their teen is texting while driving. It can also alert parents when their teen exceeds a certain speed limit or leaves a certain area.

