July 4th 'Celebration on the River' planned for Tuscaloosa Monday evening

Previous Celebration on the River Event. (WBRC Video) Previous Celebration on the River Event. (WBRC Video)
Local country artist and former American Idol contestant Casey Thrasher will perform prior to Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. (Tuscaloosa Amphitheater/Facebook) Local country artist and former American Idol contestant Casey Thrasher will perform prior to Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. (Tuscaloosa Amphitheater/Facebook)
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Tuscaloosa’s annual Celebration on the River is set for Monday evening. Admission to all events is free.

Schedule of events:
6 p.m. - PARA Kids Zone (across from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, at the corner of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue)
7 p.m. - Gates to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater open, concessions available for purchase
7:30 p.m. - Acoustic performance in Tuscaloosa Amphitheater by Tuscaloosa area native and former American Idol contestant Casey Thrasher
8 p.m. - Concert by Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra
9 p.m. - Fireworks display

Free parking will be available at the Tuscaloosa Intermodal Facility, behind Tuscaloosa City Hall. A shuttle will run to the Amphitheater area.

According to Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, new additions to the Kids Zone this year include three water inflatables, including a pool with paddle boats and two slides. PARA Public Relations and Marketing Director Becky Booker suggests parents bring a change of clothes and towels for children, especially if they intend to stay for the concert.

The Kids Zone also includes a rock climbing wall, caricature artist, face painting, bounce houses, ice cream eating contest and more.

The performance by country artist Casey Thrasher is also a new addition to the lineup of events this year. Thrasher was featured on American Idol in 2014, and has just released a new single “Bring Em On.”

