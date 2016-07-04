Man dies after being found shot at a Birmingham gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man dies after being found shot at a Birmingham gas station

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Clare Huddleston will be live with an update on homicides in the city, including the investigation of a man who was found shot at a gas station on the city’s west side. The victim was found at the Shell station on Princeton Way and 3rd Avenue West. He died at the hospital.

Also in Birmingham,  we’ll have an update on the Jefferson County deputy who was released from the hospital after being shot while serving a warrant.

We’ll also be reminding you of some rules to keep you and your family safe this holiday while setting off fireworks. Remember, they are still illegal to use in the Birmingham city limits.

Speaking of fireworks, Megan will be live with a preview of tonight’s Thunder on the Mountain!

Terri Brewer will be live with a rundown of Fourth of July events in the Tuscaloosa area.

And Clare Huddleston will also take a look at how to protect your children using apps in today’s Mommy Minute.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly