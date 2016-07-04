Man dies after being found shot at a Birmingham gas station

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Clare Huddleston will be live with an update on homicides in the city, including the investigation of a man who was found shot at a gas station on the city’s west side. The victim was found at the Shell station on Princeton Way and 3rd Avenue West. He died at the hospital.

Also in Birmingham, we’ll have an update on the Jefferson County deputy who was released from the hospital after being shot while serving a warrant.

We’ll also be reminding you of some rules to keep you and your family safe this holiday while setting off fireworks. Remember, they are still illegal to use in the Birmingham city limits.

Speaking of fireworks, Megan will be live with a preview of tonight’s Thunder on the Mountain!

Terri Brewer will be live with a rundown of Fourth of July events in the Tuscaloosa area.

And Clare Huddleston will also take a look at how to protect your children using apps in today’s Mommy Minute.

