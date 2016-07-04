We'll have an update at 5 a.m. on the JeffCo deputy who was shot in Birmingham

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

We’ll have more at 5 a.m. on the Jefferson County deputy who was released from the hospital after being shot while serving a warrant. Clare Huddleston will be live with the latest.

Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found shot at a gas station on the city’s west side. The victim was found at the Shell station on Princeton Way and 3rd Avenue West. He died at the hospital.

We’ll also be reminding you of some rules to keep you and your family safe this holiday while setting off fireworks. Remember, they are still illegal to use in the Birmingham city limits.

