We'll have the latest at 5 a.m. on the search for the last suspect in a shooting that injured a JeffCo deputy

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We are working to get the newest information on the search for the last suspect in a shooting where a Jefferson County deputy was injured.

Federal regulators are now investigating Tesla's "autopilot" mode after a driver died while using the feature back in May.

A former contract employee for Huntsville City Schools is facing sexual abuse and child pornography charges

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.