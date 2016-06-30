Good Day Alabama: June 30, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - As a Pro Bowl quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston credits his work ethic and drive for success to the community and environment in which he was raised. Entering his second year as a pro, Winston is not only focused on earning wins on the football field, but making a difference in the lives of those whose path he's walked. Today and tomorrow, Winston shares his passion for giving back by hosting the Jameis Winston Dream Forever Football Camp as well as participating in a variety of events focused on inspiring the youths of his hometown. Today Jameis Winston visits Bessemer Public Library at 10am to speak to children & provide encouraging words about the importance of reading and education, Hueytown Boys & Girls Club at 12:30pm to interact with youth members and discuss the significance of staying active and healthy, & Children's of Alabama Hospital at 3:45 p.m., to visit with local kids battling injury and illness in the hospital. Tomorrow Winston hosts the inaugural Jameis Winston Dream Forever Football Camp for 300 youth from the Birmingham area. Hosted at Miles College, the free one-day camp will include drills and personal instruction from Winston and his NFL teammates, motivational speakers including NFL Network analyst Jamie Dukes, team photos, and more.

TOGETHER 2016 - One million people are expected to gather at the National Mall in D.C for Together 2016, a FREE event on July 16 – from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Michael W Smith will take the stage with more than 40 recording artists and speakers including LeCrae, Hillsong United, Kirk Franklin, and many more. Janice talked with Michael W. Smith and Nick Hall to learn about the event. The crowd will link arms and prayer for our country. There will also be more than 10,000 service opportunities happening within 100 miles of DC in conjunction with Together 2016. For more examples and to sign up for yourself or your family, visit www.awakenmycity.com/togetheror at www.awakenmycity.com/cityservedc.

GUEST HOUSE AT GRACELAND - Situated only steps away from Elvis Presley's Graceland® mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, The Guest House welcomes travelers, music fans and groups ready to take care of business — with Southern hospitality, star style and luxurious amenities that would make the King proud. The Guest House is located approximately 10 minutes from Memphis International Airport. The luxury resort hotel is the most significant enhancement to Graceland since it opened to the public in 1982 and the largest hotel project in Memphis in over 90 years. It opens for business this fall - on October 27 – and is taking reservations now! From the southern colonial exterior to its one-of-a-kind specialty suites with designs supervised by Priscilla Presley, the design and décor at The Guest House at Graceland® are a celebration of Elvis' personal style and his iconic Memphis mansion. The 450-room, full-service, world-class resort offers luxury accommodations and amenities with truly southern hospitality and service. Unique to The Guest House is the exclusive top floor of the resort, known as "The Upstairs," which is reminiscent of the upstairs at the Graceland mansion -- the private living quarters for Elvis and his family that is not part of the mansion tour. There are 20 themed suites featuring design and décor supervised by Priscilla Presley. There are 430 spacious guest rooms with king and double-queen size platform beds. For more information, call 800-238-2000 or visit www.Graceland.com/GuestHouse.

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN - For decades, Thunder on the Mountain has been hailed as one of the largest and most extravagant Independence Day traditions in the state of Alabama—and this year will be no exception. On Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m., Thunder on the Mountain 2016 will once again illuminate the skies above Birmingham's beloved iron man, Vulcan. Free to the public, this year's show will last approximately 20 minutes and will feature a variety of firework shells that will brighten the sky with new colors and patterns. You can also watch it all live on WBRC FOX6. The show will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular music. For more information check out www.visitvulcan.com.

PET OF THE WEEK - Tricia Preston with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! His name is Will. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we get you ready for some July 4th entertaining! Mickey visits with his buddies at the Birmingham Zoo! We check out the latest in entertainment and business headlines. And Jeh Jeh checks out a new community center in Bessemer! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!