Karle's Korner: Get your ring yet? Why not? Florida State has one

The following is a commentary blog from FOX6 WBRC Sports Director Rick Karle:

Perhaps I have been wrong all of these years.

I was always under the impression that in order to receive a championship ring, you had to do something, well, really great! Win a state championship in high school or a national championship in college? The ring, please.

A championship in professional sports? Bring on the bling. Take home national honors in music or education? Bring ‘em on! Come to find out, that’s all wrong.

Nowadays it seems that everybody is wearing a ring, and why not?

Last season, the Florida State football team went 10-3. The ‘Noles did not play for an ACC title or a national championship, and they lost their bowl game to Houston 38-24. Coach Jimbo Fisher’s message: “No worries, mates, new rings have been ordered!”

That’s right, the FSU folks spent more than $62,000 on designer rings to honor the Seminoles. The reason: FSU went 3-0 in 2015 against teams from Florida (I really can’t make this stuff up).

The ‘Noles beat Miami, South Florida and Florida last season, thus securing the reception of state championship rings. And if that wasn’t enough, The FSU folks ordered Peach Bowl pendants totaling more than $73,000 dollars.

What’s all this mean? It means that I have to get over my long held belief that only champions receive championship rings.

I mean, it’s 2016, right? It’s time we give championship rings to everyone! Somehow, the best and the brightest in our great nation have to figure out a way to make rings available to, well, anyone who wants one.

And to make up for lost time, I’m thinking the following people/teams need to grab onto that bling ASAP:

The 2016 Atlanta Braves

The team started the season 5-18 and now stands at 26-52. Get the players rings- after all, they have won one-third of their games and by golly, they’re trying!

The 2015 Auburn Tigers

Sure they went 7-6, but they beat Jacksonville State… in overtime!

The Vanderbilt Commodores

Get all the players rings. Why? The ‘Dores won two games in the SEC last season. Hey, they went 0-8 in the conference the year before, so they’re improving!

Danica Patrick

In four years on the Sprint Cup Series, Danica has no wins. But hey, she has six top-ten finishes during that span… get her a ring!

The Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers went 10-72 this past season, but all the players deserve rings, as last fall they broke a 28-game losing streak. Rings for everybody!

And while I’m at it, let’s make sure other under achievers from the world of sports are awarded with new jewelry:

The Buffalo Bills (0-4 In four straight Super Bowls)

The 1962 NY Mets (40-120)

The 2008 Detroit Lions (0-16)

The Chicago Cubs (pick a year)

The paper bag Saints

I also feel that the following people should receive new rings:

Bill Buckner

Ryan Leaf

Chris Webber

Brian Bosworth

Jamarcus Russell

Johnny Manziel

Mary Decker

Mike Price (one ring on his finger and he’d be rolling, baby!)

Any child who joins a little league baseball, softball, soccer or track team

Any high school athlete who failed to make the playoffs

I want to apologize for thinking that only champions deserve gold-crusted engraved rings and pendants.

And it’s time I grabbed some of that jewelry. Why? While I was cut from my high school basketball team my junior year, to this day I still hold the 40-yard dash record at Nate Perry Elementary School in Liverpool, N.Y.

The heck with all of you champions… I want my ring!

