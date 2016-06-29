Deputies seek owner of injured dog found with chain cutting its neck

The injured dog is a male, brown and white Boxer. It was found in a ditch on John's Road in Adger on Monday. Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to find the owner of a dog found with a chain wrapped so tightly around its neck that it caused a deep cut.

Deputies were responded to an unrelated call around 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27 in Adger when a woman flagged them down.

The woman said she saw an injured dog in a ditch nearby. The deputies looked for the dog, but didn’t see it.

After they completed their original call, the came back to search for the dog and found it in a ditch on John’s Road, Sgt. Jack Self said.

“It had a chain tightly wrapped around its neck that the skin had grown around causing a severe cut to the dog’s neck,” Self said.

The dog was severely dehydrated, so deputies gave it some water and called the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Animal Care and Control. GBHS animal control officers came to the scene and took the dog.

The dog is a brown and white male Boxer. Sgt. Self said the dog is recovering at the animal control facility and is expected to survive.

“The Sheriff’s Office animal cruelty investigator is seeking to identify the owner of the dog. Anyone with information about the owner or the dog is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450,” Self said.

