TPD seeking to identify burglary suspect caught on camera

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking into a local business.

The suspect entered the business located in the 1500 block of Greensboro Avenue on June 9 through a window, according to a news release.

Responding officers found damage to a cash register that was missing approximately $60.

Footage of the man was captured on the business’ security camera.

Anyone with any information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers 205-752-STOP.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.