TPD seeking to identify burglary suspect caught on camera

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking into a local business.
The suspect entered the business located in the 1500 block of Greensboro Avenue on June 9 through a window, according to a news release.
Responding officers found damage to a cash register that was missing approximately $60.
Footage of the man was captured on the business’ security camera.
Anyone with any information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers 205-752-STOP.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.