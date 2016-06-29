Authorities still searching for clues in Istanbul airport attack - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities still searching for clues in Istanbul airport attack that killed dozens; More at 7 a.m.

Good Morning!  Here are just a few of the stories we are covering for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

A flight warning to Turkey and surrounding areas has been issued by the State Department. Turkish officials say Istanbul's busy Ataturk International Airport has reopened, hours after three suicide bombers killed 36 and wounded 147.  No group has claimed responsibility yet, but they believe ISIS is behind it

We talk with Criss Angel about a very personal story about how he's helping fight childhood cancer after his daughter's diagnosis and battle.  He also tells us about his new show in Las Vegas and how he's getting some of his famous buddies involved. 

We talk with the journalist portrayed by Tina Fey in the movie"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" as it comes out on DVD this week. 

Mickey takes us to visit his buddies at the Birmingham Zoo, 

And we check out some of the fun you can have on this Independence Day weekend at American Village.

