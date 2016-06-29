Terri will tell you more at 5 a.m. about a Tuscaloosa doctor facing drug charges

Good Morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are covering for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

A Tuscaloosa doctor is behind bars on drug charges after being accused of over-prescribing pain medicine to patients.James Fullerton Hooper is charged with drug trafficking. Terri Brewer will tell you more about the case at 5 a.m.

A flight warning to Turkey and surrounding areas has been issued by the State Department. Turkish officials say Istanbul's busy Ataturk International Airport has reopened, hours after three suicide bombers killed 36 and wounded 147. No group has claimed responsibility yet, but they believe ISIS is behind it.

Happening now, volunteers are working to restore a sense of normalcy for those rocked by the deadly storm in West Virginia. We'll bring you the latest from the hard-hit state.

