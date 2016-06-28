At least 31 people killed after suicide bombing at Istanbul airp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

At least 31 people killed after suicide bombing at Istanbul airport

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re continuing to monitor the breaking news in Turkey where at least 31 people were killed in a suicide bombing at the Istanbul airport. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, we’re looking at why U.S. investigators think this attack fits ISIS profiles and how they’re offering to help Turkish investigators.

We’re also staking out the Birmingham City Council meeting tonight where we expect to get a vote on at least two controversial issues. First, a new fire station for the Kingston community. They claim there’s no good reason they shouldn’t be next in line for a new station and question why it’s taken this long. Then, a vote on funds for a Holocaust memorial that Councilor Sheila Tyson questioned because she wants the city to help rehab the Shadow Lawn cemetery.

And new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re in Cullman with hundreds of gun owners who’ve signed up for a new firearms training course offered by the Cullman County Sheriff’s office. Why the sudden interest? Jamiese Price is there for us tonight.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly