At least 31 people killed after suicide bombing at Istanbul airport

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom.

We’re continuing to monitor the breaking news in Turkey where at least 31 people were killed in a suicide bombing at the Istanbul airport. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, we’re looking at why U.S. investigators think this attack fits ISIS profiles and how they’re offering to help Turkish investigators.



We’re also staking out the Birmingham City Council meeting tonight where we expect to get a vote on at least two controversial issues. First, a new fire station for the Kingston community. They claim there’s no good reason they shouldn’t be next in line for a new station and question why it’s taken this long. Then, a vote on funds for a Holocaust memorial that Councilor Sheila Tyson questioned because she wants the city to help rehab the Shadow Lawn cemetery.



And new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re in Cullman with hundreds of gun owners who’ve signed up for a new firearms training course offered by the Cullman County Sheriff’s office. Why the sudden interest? Jamiese Price is there for us tonight.

