Your guide to Thunder on the Mountain 2016

It's that time of the year! WBRC FOX6 News, Vulcan Park and Museum and our awesome sponsors are getting ready for the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show!

This free show will light up the Birmingham sky for approximately 20 minutes on Monday, July 4, 2016. The big booms and bright colors of the fireworks will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular musical performances.

Thunder on the Mountain has been hailed as one of the largest and most exquisite Independence Day traditions in the state of Alabama.

The show starts at 9 p.m. but we suggest you get to your viewing place well ahead of time as the show grows in popularity each year.

Please also note that you cannot view the show from Vulcan Park or Vulcan trail, which closes at 6 p.m.

Here are some helpful FAQs to help you get ready for the big show:

Can I watch the fireworks from Vulcan Park and Museum?



No. The fireworks are launched from the park grounds of Vulcan Park and Museum. For safety purposes, Vulcan Park and Museum and its surrounding 10-acre park will close to the public at 6 p.m. on July 4. At this time, the entire park grounds and parking lots will be cleared out and closed.



Where is the best place to view the fireworks?



For the best viewing experience, make sure you have a clear view of Vulcan! Prime viewing locations include Five Points South, Homewood, Vestavia, Mountain Brook, UAB campus, among others. If you attend the Birmingham Barons baseball game or Jazz in the Park at Railroad Park, stick around afterward! You can also watch the fireworks show with soundtrack from those two locations.



Based on growing crowds in recent years, organizers are advising spectators to stake out a viewing point well in advance of the 9 p.m. show.



Will the fireworks show be televised?



Yes. WBRC FOX6 News is the exclusive television broadcast sponsor for Thunder on the Mountain 2016 and it is scheduled to broadcast LIVE at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.



Will the fireworks show be aired on the web or on mobile?



Yes. The show will stream LIVE in the WBRC News app (click the 'Live Events' tab in the menu of the app) or on WBRC.com (look for our special link) starting at 9 p.m. *NOTE: Due to restrictions, our web/app feed of the show will NOT include the musical soundtrack. To hear that, please tune to one of the participating radio stations listed below.*

What radio station will play the official soundtrack for Thunder on the Mountain 2016?



Tune to any of the following stations to hear the specially recorded musical soundtrack: 98.7 Kiss FM, 104.7 WZZK, 95.7 Jamz, 106.9 The Eagle, Birmingham Mountain Radio, Easy 97.3, 98.3 FM La Jefa and Juan 1500 AM.



Is there a charge to watch the fireworks?



No! Thunder on the Mountain 2016 is free to the public thanks to the monetary support of the show's sponsors.



Will the show be cancelled in the event of rain?



No. Thunder on the Mountain 2016 will continue rain or shine! However, the show may be cancelled in the event of severe weather conditions.

Thunder on the Mountain 2016 is sponsored by WBRC FOX6 News, the City of Birmingham, the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Dale’s Seasoning, safety sponsor UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, the Alabama Power Foundation, and Summit Media.

For more information on the show and other events happening that weekend, visit http://visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks/?



