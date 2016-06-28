Good Day Alabama: June 28, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us from the Pelham Civic Center and Ice Arena where the 9th Annual National Theatre on Ice Competition will be held Thursday through Monday. The event will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations of U.S. Figure Skating. More than 75 teams from around the nation will compete. The programs are judged by U.S. Figure Skating judges and are evaluated on technical merit and presentation with an emphasis on originality, costuming, artistry and musicality. Theatre On Ice is a form of competitive figure skating that is popular in Europe, where it is known as Ballet on Ice. It combines the grace of figure skating with the excitement of theater and dance. Teams consist of between eight and 30 skaters. The event will be hosted by the Birmingham Figure Skating Club and the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. For more information, call 205-620-6448.

ASK THE ANGLER - Reed Montgomery answers viewer questions about fishing. You can contact him with your questions at 205-663-1504 or on his website www.fishingalabama.com - there you can find lake reports, fishing tips, upcoming events, and more.

STONE MOUNTAIN - Paul Creasy & Jeanine Jones joined us to explain what's going on at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia. It is Georgia's most visited attraction and gets a LOT of visitors from Alabama. Visitors camp, hike, and play in attractions like Geyser Towers, 4-D theatre, Ride the Ducks, Scenic Railroad and of course Summit Skyride to the top of the largest granite outcropping on the planet. They discussed the new "Drone Wars" in the Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision set to a popular soundtrack by John Williams regarding a Galaxy Far, Far Away ... There will be a Fantastic Fourth Celebration for Independence Day, including the biggest fireworks finale in park history - all four nights this weekend! There is a new live Train Show. There will be plenty of hiking, camping and outdoor activities for families. For more information, visit www.StoneMountainPark.com.

PROJECT SMOKE - Steven Raichlen is a James Beard Award-winning, New York Times bestselling author. He introduces us to his latest book - Project Smoke: Seven Steps to Smoked Food Nirvana! The practice of smoking food has been part of the American culinary DNA since colonial times... in 1769, George Washington famously attended a three-day barbecue in Alexandria, VA. It used to be that smoked cuisine was only available at smokehouses or barbecue joints, where an experienced pitmaster smoked heirloom family recipes over hardwood fires in custom-built pits. But now, thanks to new fuels, new tools, new techniques, and a dazzling array of smokers, a new generation of home cooks can turn out competition-quality smoked foods in their own backyards and kitchens. Barbecue Hall of Famer Steven Raichlen revolutionized the art of smoking food and adapting it to modern tastes. At a time when smoking is quickly becoming the new grilling, Raichlen demystifies the classics, such as brisket and smoked salmon, but also shows how to smoke vegetables, cocktails, and even desserts on his PBS show and in his cookbook of the same name

1. Smoke results when you burn wood, but not all wood smokes or tastes the same. Hardwoods - from deciduous trees like hickory and apple which shed their leaves once a year - produce the best-tasting smoke.

2. Moisture is an essential component of successful smoking. A 600-pound load of meat puts out roughly 200 pounds of water. To keep the smoking environment moist, try using soaked wood chips, placing a bowl of water in the smoke chamber, spraying the food with apple cider or wine, or mopping the food with a mop sauce.

3. Want to introduce smoke flavor without using a smoker? Add one of the following ingredients to your dish: bacon, chipotle chiles, Virginia ham, liquid smoke, mezcal, pimentón - smoked paprika from Spain, Scotch whiskey, smoked cheese, or lapsang souchon - smoked black tea from the Wuyi region in Fujian, China, that imparts a distinctive smoke flavor to brines and marinades.

4. You can smoke what?!? Yes, you really can smoke the following: butter, cream, ricotta cheese, salt, sugar, honey, maple syrup, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, hot sauce, olive oil, tomato sauce, capers, olives, lemons, garlic, vanilla beans, bologna, and ice.

5. Today, Americans consume over two million pounds of jerky annually, a derivative of smoke-drying, one of the first methods our prehistoric ancestors used to preserve meat and seafood. Native peoples in both North and South America dried thinly sliced strips of meat next to a smoky fire. Our word jerky likely comes from charqui, the Quecha Incan tribe's term for dried meat.

6. Widely considered the red badge of honor of great barbecue, a smoke ring is a pinkish-red band found just below the surface of barbecued meats that's produced when the gas created by burning wood dissolves into the meat. But, since hackers have been known to fake the ring by lightly rubbing their meat with sodium nitrite-based curing salt prior to smoking it, the Kansas City Barbecue Society ceased making a smoke ring one of the criteria for professional judges in barbecue competitions.

7. All barbecue is smoked, but not all smoked foods are barbecue. Texas brisket, Carolina pork shoulder, and Kansas City ribs are barbecue. Virginia ham, Scandinavian smoked salmon, and Italian smoked mozzarella are smoked, but they're not barbecue.

Ambitious and comprehensive, PROJECT SMOKE includes everything you need to know to smoke delectable meats, vegetables, seafood, poultry, beverages, and, yes, desserts at home. It delivers both a complete step-by-step handbook to mastering the techniques—including how to add smoke flavor if you don't own a smoker—and a collection of 100 innovative, hunger-inducing recipes for smoking every food imaginable.

PROJECT SMOKE reveals how to make the alchemy happen with Raichlen's seven steps to smoking nirvana:

1. Choose Your Smoker

2. Source Your Fuel

3. Assemble Your Tools

4. Flavor Your Food

5. Select Your Smoking Method

6. Light Your Fire

7. Know When Your Food Is Done

For more information, visit www.barbecuebible.com.

BETH K - Is becoming a vegetarian right for you? UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain! If you're trying to eat healthier or lose weight, you may be thinking about becoming a vegetarian. What are the possible benefits of eating vegetarian? While there are no studies that show that eliminating animal foods makes you healthier, there are studies that show that plant-based diets are linked to better health. These studies are mostly observational – so they can't show cause and effect. But vegetarian diets are linked to lower weight, lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of some cancers, and lower blood pressure. Beth explains the different kinds of vegetarian diets you try:

• Lacto-vegetarian includes dairy like milk, cheese, yogurt and butter but no meat, fish, poultry or eggs.

• Ovo-vegetarian: includes eggs but no dairy or other animal foods.

• Vegan diets exclude meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy products — and foods that contain these products.

• Flexitarian: a plant-based diet that includes small amounts of animal foods

But vegetarian diets are not by definition healthy. You could eat French fries and chocolate all day and technically be a vegetarian. So Beth recommends you start slowly to see if this is right for you. Ease into Vegetarian Meals each week by trying to have a day or two where you don't eat any meat. Try new vegetarian recipes. A great place to start is the Meatless Monday website - www.meatlessmonday.com. Increase your plant sources of protein by adding food like nuts, seeds, and soy food. Legumes like starchy beans and peas are good sources of protein. When you combine them with grains - think peanut butter sandwiches or red beans and rice, you make a complete protein. Only animal proteins like milk, eggs, meat and poultry are "complete". That means they have all of the amino acids your body needs. Plant sources of protein are usually missing at least one or two key amino acids. But when you combine a variety of plant proteins, you can get all of the amino acids your body needs. If you choose the Lacto-Ovo type of vegetarian eating plan, you will be getting complete proteins. Take a Multivitamin if you go vegan. You may miss out on vitamin B12 if you don't eat any animal foods at all. Only animal foods have vitamin B12. The vegan diet can also be low in zinc and vitamin D, so a basic multi can make up for those deficits. Find a Registered Dietitian to help you plan your diet by going to www.eatright.org. If you decide this eating style is really right for you, it may be a good idea to get some one-on-one expert advice!

MONEY TUESDAY - Stocks continue to fluctuate. The British pound ended the day lower than it has in 31 years yesterday. Mike talked with Stewart Welch about how it will impact your finances and investments and what you can do to benefit from this situation. For more information, visit www.welchgroup.com.

