Pat Summitt passes away at 64; We'll have more at 7 a.m.

The sports world is mourning the loss of Pat Summitt this morning. Summitt, a legendary college basketball coach died this morning at age 64 after a battle with dementia. We'll have more on her impact at 7 a.m.

Also, all new this morning. For the first time, we are hearing from an 11-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while surfing off the coast of North Carolina.

Our financial expert joins us with advice on how Brexit continues to impact the world economy and what you should do with your investments!

Want a quick summer getaway? We check out Georgia's Stone Mountain and what's there for your family to enjoy!

Or hit the water for some fishing. Our angler expert joins us to take your questions.

Also, our diet and nutrition expert will tell you if becoming a vegetarian is right for you.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.