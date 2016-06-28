Pat Summitt passes away at 64; We'll have more at 7 a.m. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pat Summitt passes away at 64; We'll have more at 7 a.m.

(Source: AP photo/Wade Payne) (Source: AP photo/Wade Payne)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The sports world is mourning the loss of Pat Summitt this morning. Summitt, a legendary college basketball coach died this morning at age 64 after a battle with dementia. We'll have more on her impact at 7 a.m.

Also, all new this morning.  For the first time, we are hearing from an 11-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while surfing off the coast of North Carolina.

Our financial expert joins us with advice on how Brexit continues to impact the world economy and what you should do with your investments! 

Want a quick summer getaway? We check out Georgia's Stone Mountain and what's there for your family to enjoy! 

Or hit the water for some fishing.  Our angler expert joins us to take your questions.

Also, our diet and nutrition expert will tell you if becoming a vegetarian is right for you.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

