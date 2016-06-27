TX abortion clinic ruling will affect AL

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re working hard tonight to figure out how the major Supreme Court ruling on abortion clinic restrictions in Texas will affect our state. Alabama’s law is almost identical to the one the Justices struck down 5-3 today. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Jamiese Price is digging into whether this will make access to abortions in our state easier in the long run.

And new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Sherea Harris is talking to the stepmom of the young cheerleader killed in a wreck in Cullman County over the weekend about how her death is impacting her family and her community.



Plus Wes is in for JP tonight looking at whether you can expect another downpour, like the rush hour flooding we saw today, in the next 24 hours.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.