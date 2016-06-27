Good Day Alabama: June 27, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Riviera Fitness in Homewood. He learned about new workouts as part of Exercise Monday. For more information contact Riviera Fitness at 205-290-0000 or www.rivierafitnesscenters.com/birmingham/locations/homewood/.

CHRIS HOGAN: MILLENNIALS & RETIREMENT - Mike talked with Chris Hogan, Financial Expert and #1 National Best-Selling Author with Ramsey Solutions about millennials and retirement. A recent study shows 50% of Millennials blame cost of living as the top reason for not saving more for retirement followed by kids' activities/needs, student loans, credit card debt and primary mortgage payments. Chris offered tips to reduce cost of living expenses:

• Cut down or cut out unnecessary household expenses

• Get rid of your car payment

• Take a hard look at food expenses

• Cancel your memberships

For more information on the retirement study, visit www.daveramsey.com/research/millennials. For more advice on retirement, visit www.chrishogan360.com or follow Chris on Twitter at @chrishogan360.

BBB Protect Your Pets - Janice talked with David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau for advice on protecting your pet while you travel this summer. As families gear up for their summer vacation, Better Business Bureau offers advice for pet owners looking for a safe place to house their furry friend. Last year, consumers inquired to BBB about pet boarding and kennels over 153,800 times. Many consumers also filed complaints about boarding facilities, some that alleged problems with billing, as well as concerns about the treatment of their pet. BBB recommends the following tips as a guide to finding a trustworthy kennel this summer:

- Plan ahead to make sure you get your first choice. You'll probably need to make a reservation well in advance, especially if you want to board your pet during holidays or popular vacation times.

- Ask for recommendations. Turn to friends and family members who own animals or who your veterinarian recommendations. Check with BBB for Accredited kennels listed on the Accredited Business Directory.

- Personally, visit the facilities. Check for cleanliness and note the overall safety of the kennel and cages. Ask to see all of the places your pet may be taken.

- Take notice of the staff. Ask about the background and experience of company staff and take a few moments to see how they interact with the other pets that are being boarded.

- Ask if you can bring food or toys. Bringing your pet's own food to a kennel may reduce the chance of diarrhea or upset stomach. Also, check to see if the kennel allows you to bring any special toys, blankets, treats, or bedding for your pet.

- Thoroughly read the boarding agreement. Verify it includes the feeding and exercise schedule as well as pick up and drop off hours. Some facilities offer bathing, nail trimming and immunization as additional services. Make sure these and any other additional fees, like medical emergencies or other care, are included in the agreement.

MANZIEL & MENTAL ILLNESS - UAB Psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow joined us to discuss mental illness this morning. Johnny Manziel has been making headlines for years now and his father recently spoke out and said he'd rather see his song in jail in an effort to save his life because of the lifestyle he has been leading lately. Dr. Klapow says over 57 million people - one in four adults - suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. He told us some of the warning signs for adults with mental illness - personality change, inability to cope with problems, excessive anxiety or prolonged depression, extreme highs & lows, and abuse of alcohol or drugs. He says you should talk with your primary care doctor to seek help if you think you or a loved one is experiencing these symptoms.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, our financial expert joins us with advice on how Brexit continues to impact the world economy and what you should do with your investments! Want a quick summer getaway? We check out Georgia's Stone Mountain and what's there for your family to enjoy! Or hit the water for some fishing.... our angler joins us to take your questions! New music and movies hit store shelves this week and we check out your new options to entertain you! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!