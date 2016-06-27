UA hosting thousands of incoming students over the summer

It may be the middle of Summer vacation season, but many people are already preparing for the start of another school year, including thousands of incoming students at The University of Alabama.

Over the Summer, UA is hosting two dozen Bama Bound orientation sessions for new freshmen and transfer students. Although 2016 figures will not be released until after the start of the Fall semester, Fall 2015 was a record-breaking year for the size of UA’s freshman class, at 7,211 students. Overall enrollment also reached a record high of 37,100 students, with 51 percent of students from out of state.

Numerous students attending a recent Bama Bound session were from states outside of Alabama. When asked why they chose to attend The University of Alabama, they gave a number of reasons, from scholarship offerings to the attention generated by the National Championship football program.

Incoming freshman Cameron Johnson of Petal, Mississippi, said the football program may have first grabbed his interest, but more figured into his decision to attend UA.

“It’s very enticing to anyone because it’s the big Alabama football program,” Johnson said. “But more of, since I want to be in sports media, looking at a big football program like that, and also a pretty big basketball and baseball program as well, it’s very attractive to any sports media students.”

Reagan Cofield of Calhoun, Georgia, said she grew up as an Alabama fan, but scholarship offerings also figured into her decision.

“They were really good recruiters, they really want you to come here, especially out-of-state kids. And with the scholarships…those are awesome,” she said.

Cofield’s father Phillip Cofield agreed that scholarships were a positive influence for his daughter to attend UA.

As a longtime Alabama fan, Cofield also said he felt the University had maintained the feel of a smaller campus, while undergoing

significant growth in recent years.

UA’s Fall semester begins August 17.

