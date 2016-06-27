Josh is live at 5 a.m. with more on a court hearing for man accu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Josh is live at 5 a.m. with more on a court hearing for man accused of killing wife, shooting children

(Source: Sedrick Norris/Birmingham Police Department) (Source: Sedrick Norris/Birmingham Police Department)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

A man accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring four of the couple's eight children is headed to court this morning. Josh Gauntt will tell us more about the hearing at 5 a.m.

Also happening today in a local courtroom, a man charged in connection with the death of Dora teenager Nicholas Hawkins will also appear in Walker County today. Colton Echols is charged with hindering prosecution in the case. Nicholas Hawkins' body was found in a wooded area after he was reported missing in February. 

A Decatur woman is in custody after the shooting death of her husband, Lawrence Owens. Police say Michelle Lee Owens shot him at the couple's home. Investigators are still looking for a possible motive. 

