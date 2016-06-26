Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica coming to AL July 6

The largest traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to Fultondale July 6-10.

For some people, this will be a once in a life time opportunity to honor some of our fallen heroes.

The replica is 360 feet long and includes every name inscribed on the permanent wall in Washington, D.C.

Viewing is free to the public and officially starts July 7.

"It’s going to give people an opportunity to come to view it who may never get an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. Those who may have loved ones who served in Vietnam,” Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery said.

"Whether you're in the Black Belt or Montgomery, we're asking all of Alabama to come out and share in this event. We are actually going to have a system where we can find the name of your loved one on that wall," event spokesperson Catrena Carter said.

The family-friendly event includes a special ceremonies to honor Vietnam veterans, Cobra and Huey helicopter rides and even a fireworks show.

On July 6, there will be a special parade of the wall. It will start in Birmingham at 6 p.m. then travel to Fultondale.

Call 205-841-4481 for details or follow the city on Facebook for updates.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday, July 6

Welcoming ceremony

Parade of the Wall escort at 6 p.m. -- starts at Uptown/BJCC parking lot, north on Highway 31, turn on Walker Chapel Road and then on Lowery Parkway



Thursday, July 7

Viewing of the Wall starts at noon

Wreath laying ceremony at 3 p.m.



Friday, July 8

Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Huey and Cobra rides -- $65 and $310 respectively

Free kids zone



Saturday, July 9

Vietnam flag dedication at 10 a.m.

Entertainment all day

Free kids zone

Huey and Cobra rides -- $65 and $310 respectively

Fireworks at 9 p.m.



Sunday, July 10

Church service at 10 a.m.

Ride of Honor at 1 p.m.

Closing ceremony at 2 p.m.

