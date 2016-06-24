Terri has more at 7 a.m. on a group from Ireland coming to lend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Terri has more at 7 a.m. on a group from Ireland coming to lend a helping hand in Tuscaloosa

TORNADO PATH An aerial view of the path the tornado took through Tuscaloosa. (Source: WBRC) TORNADO PATH An aerial view of the path the tornado took through Tuscaloosa. (Source: WBRC)

A group from Ireland is coming to Tuscaloosa to lend a helping hand to April 27 tornado victims five years later. Terri Brewer has more at 7:10 a.m.

Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours, comedian John Morgan joins us with some laughs in the studio! 

Jeh Jeh takes us to the Black Rodeo to learn a few tricks and check out all the fun! 

Need some more entertainment for your kids this summer? We check out the hottest new toys hitting the market! 

Remember Bethany Hamilton - the young surfer who lost her arm after a shark attack? We catch up with her to learn about motherhood, her career, and what else she's up to these days! 

And one of the stars of the production of "Wicked" grew up right here in Alabama. He joins us in the studio to talk about the show and his successful career.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

