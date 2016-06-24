Terri has more at 7 a.m. on a group from Ireland coming to lend a helping hand in Tuscaloosa

TORNADO PATH An aerial view of the path the tornado took through Tuscaloosa. (Source: WBRC)

A group from Ireland is coming to Tuscaloosa to lend a helping hand to April 27 tornado victims five years later. Terri Brewer has more at 7:10 a.m.

Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours, comedian John Morgan joins us with some laughs in the studio!

Jeh Jeh takes us to the Black Rodeo to learn a few tricks and check out all the fun!

Need some more entertainment for your kids this summer? We check out the hottest new toys hitting the market!

Remember Bethany Hamilton - the young surfer who lost her arm after a shark attack? We catch up with her to learn about motherhood, her career, and what else she's up to these days!

And one of the stars of the production of "Wicked" grew up right here in Alabama. He joins us in the studio to talk about the show and his successful career.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.