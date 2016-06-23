Good Day Alabama: June 23, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Slide the City is a family friendly slip-and-slide event. There will be live music, food, drinks, water, and of course the biggest slip and slide ever to hit the asphalt. Find 700 feet of slide on the steepest hill in Vestavia Hills. This allows for the ride of a lifetime. This length will also allow participants to be able to slide the entire length of the slide without having to stand up and walk which would cause a safety concern. Don't worry, it's padded. Catch all the fun on Saturday fro 9am until 7pm at Vestavia Hills High School - 2235 Limerock Rd. Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. Be sure to bring sunscreen, an appropriate swimsuit - no sharp objects attached, shoes - the pavement is hot and you'll be walking, and card or cash for food trucks and other merchandise. All sliders must be 5 years old and over 46 inches tall. Tubes are for single sliders only, and lap riding is not allowed. Grab your tickets today because the price goes up on Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.slidethecity.com/location/birmingham/.

PROSTATE CANCER - Dr. Andrew Strang of Urology Centers of Alabama is a leading urologist and Birmingham HIFU expert. This is a groundbreaking new procedure for Prostate Cancer patients. 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. It is the second leading cancer causing death among men after lung cancer and there are already an estimated 181 thousand confirmed cases this year. Until October of last year, a radical prostatectomy -removal of the prostate and surrounding tissue- and radiation have been the only 2 treatment options. Both can have long lasting devastating side effects for men - most common being Urinary incontinence and impotence. In October the FDA approved a prostate cancer treatment that has been used for years in other countries. HIFU or High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound is a minimally invasive procedure which offers dramatically reduced side effects. HIFU eradicates prostate cancer through the precision focusing of sound waves to a targeted spot. It is an outpatient procedure and the risks associated with this treatment are minimal. For more information, contact Urology Centers of Alabama at 205-930-0920 or visit http://www.urologycentersalabama.com.

WORKPLACE SAFETY - Every seven seconds, someone is hurt accidentally at work! Workplace fatalities have reached their highest level since 2008, with more than 4,800 Americans killed at work in 2014. Most of these deaths are accidental, caused by incidents we know how to prevent. In fact, 92,533 workers have been killed accidentally in the last 20 years. The National Safety Council conducted a public opinion poll to better understand how safe Americans feel at work - how often safety takes a back seat to completing job tasks, the percentage of workers who believe management cares about employee safety – and goes beyond the minimum to show it, whether safety training is part of most new employees' orientation, if safety is a collective responsibility and priority, the extent to which employees feel trained to handle emergency situations, and whether employees are afraid to report safety issues.

OUR HOUSE - June is National Homeownership Month. Energy and utility costs are one of the monthly budget items to factor into the purchase of your next home. Today, Mike discussed some options to help keep those bills low and keep your home energy efficient with Nick Davidson. There are some simple things that a homeowner can do with products purchased at your neighborhood home improvement store. Check around the home for windows and doors that need to be sealed. Caulking the seams will keep cold air in and hot air out during the summer months. You can purchase these supplies for about $10. The next option that can keep warm air out is upgrading your blinds or adding in some curtains. This option is the most aesthetically pleasing and the one that allows for the most personal touch. If you're in a home that has south-facing windows, be sure that these windows have blackout curtains or a higher-grade blind, as these windows will see the most sunlight. If your water heater is a bit older, a blanket for insulation may help reduce standby heat losses. A blanket and some duct tape will cost about $25 at your local store. Weather stripping is another simple option to seal drafty areas. Place strips at the bottom of your door or window. Weather stripping may also keep out water and some noise. Enough material for a door threshold will cost about $7 at your local store. If homeowners want to make sure that their homes are the most energy efficient they can be, call a contractor to make sure proper equipment is in place and being used. Some simple, non-costly items, like a simple HVAC tune up, can make a major difference in your monthly bills. Spray foam is a product that's newer to the market that has incredible benefits. When comparing spray foam and traditional fiberglass, think of spray foam like a windbreaker, completely stopping cold air from passing through. Traditional fiberglass acts more like a crocheted sweater, allowing some air to pass through. It's also quick expanding, filling all nooks and crannies making them impassable. In our climate, for a 1,800 square foot house, spray foam can save a homeowner approximately $400 a year on utility bills. Replacing windows is a major investment, but can make a huge difference in monthly bills. Again, like with the curtains, if you have south-facing windows, you may want to spend extra money on those windows to make them more efficient. To find a certified contractor in your area, visit the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders website at www.birminghambuilder.com or call 205-912-7000.

BILL PULLMAN - "Independence Day: Resurgence" hits theaters this weekend! Bill Pullman returns to the big screen in this flick and he talked with Janice about it. After INDEPENDENCE DAY redefined the event movie genre, the next epic chapter delivers global spectacle on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens' advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction. "Independence Day: Resurgence" stars Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Maika Monroe, Travis Tope, William Fichtner, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Judd Hirsch, Jessie Usher, Brent Spiner, and Vivica A. Fox. It is rated PG-13. Find out more at http://www.foxmovies.com/movies/independence-day-resurgence.

PET OF THE WEEK - Lora Kral from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. Her name is Sharon. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, comedian John Morgan joins us with some laughs in the studio! Jeh Jeh takes us to the Black Rodeo to learn a few tricks and check out all the fun! Need some more entertainment for your kids this summer? We check out the hottest new toys hitting the market! Remember Bethany Hamilton - the young surfer who lost her arm after a shark attack? We catch up with her to learn about motherhood, her career, and what else she's up to these days! And one of the stars of the production of "Wicked" grew up right here in Alabama. He joins us in the studio to talk about the show and his successful career! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!