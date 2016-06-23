Clare will have more at 5 a.m. on Rep. Sewell's participation in the House gun control sit-in

This morning, some of the stories we are covering for you on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

Chaos at the U.S. House of Representatives as leading Democrats organize a sit-in into the wee hours of the morning! The fight over strong gun legislation continues as Republicans adjourn and go home until July 5th! We'll have reaction from our Congressmen and Congresswomen!

A big change for Walker County High School. Starting next year it will be called Jasper High School, but not everyone is happy about the change. You'll hear reaction.

Happening now, the search continues this morning for an inmate who escaped from a Georgia jail -- "Shawshank Redemption" style.

