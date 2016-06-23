GDA - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

GDA

This morning, some of the stories we are covering for you on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Chaos at the U.S. House of Representatives as leading Democrats organize a sit-in into the wee hours of the morning!  The fight over strong gun legislation continues as Republicans adjourn and go home until July 5th!  We'll have reaction from our Congressmen and Congresswomen!

A big change for Walker County High School.  Starting next year it will be called Jasper High School, but not everyone is happy about the change.  You'll hear reaction.

Happening now, the search continues this morning for an inmate who escaped from a Georgia jail -- "Shawshank Redemption" style.

Bill Pullman returns in "Independence Day Resurgence"  We talk with the actor about the highly anticipated flick! 

Every 7 seconds, an American is hurt on the job! Do you feel safe at work? We find out how the National Safety Council encourages our attitudes toward safety in the workplace to change! 

How can proper insulation improve your home this summer? We find out in Our House.

Plus, Mickey will tell you when to expect some rain again.

We hope you'll stop by Good Day Alabama on WBRC/FOX6 from 4-9 a.m.
 

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

