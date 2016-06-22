Jacob, Dustin and Justin

Jacob, born June 2000, has two younger twin brothers who he protected and helped take care of when they were infants.

Jacob has several psychiatric diagnosis and will need a family who can manage his mental limitations and his behaviors. He is easily influenced by others.

He needs intense supervision and behavior management. He enjoys playing outside and swimming. He does not think logically so he says things that are unreasonable.

Jacob needs a patient family, who will take time to listen to his interesting stories. He has a great sense of humor. He likes attending church and listening to the music. The family will need to be able to explore ways to meet his educational needs.

Dustin and Justin, born Dec. 2001 are twin brothers who have always lived together.

Dustin likes to write and perform rap songs. He likes to make different beating sounds and wants to learn how to play the drums. He also likes to ride his bicycle in the mud and spend time outdoors.

Dustin is very active and enjoys playing sports like basketball, but he also like to sleep. He gets easily distracted, but is a good listener. He needs one-on-one help to complete his homework. He likes to make people laugh and smiles often. He enjoys attending church.

Justin likes to play music, hunt, fish, and ride 4-wheelers. He also likes to play football and basketball.

He is a sensitive child who likes to meet new people and make friends. He is smart, but has to be motivated to do well in school. He loves church and was recently saved.

He likes to get some space from his brother at times because they are always together. He likes to be active and stay outdoors. He feels happy most of the time.

These boys long to be placed together. They would like to be adopted by a family who would make them feel like biological children and feel loved.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.