Good Day Alabama: June 22, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade.” The BJCC Concert Hall is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget. The show runs June 22 through July 3. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit http://theaterleague.com/birmingham/wicked/.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Anna Turkett from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the flamingo. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

GOOD DAY COURT - The Good Day Court is now in session. Mike talked with former prosecutor Alan Baty and prominent defense attorney Eric Guster about some big cases. They discussed the charges dropped in Louisiana against some Alabama football players, the case of a toddler killed by an alligator in Orlando, a mother charged with manslaughter after her 8-year-old son killed her toddler, and the twentieth anniversary of the OJ Simpson trial.

MARTIE DUNCAN FIGHTS CHILDHOOD HUNGER - Alabama's own Martie Duncan heads to California soon to participate in the 2016 Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry. Chefs Cycle is a P2P fundraising endurance event featuring award-winning chefs fighting hunger outside the kitchen. For nearly 30 years, chefs and restaurants have served as our most ardent supporters raising millions to help end child hunger in America. Now, they are getting on their bikes to raise awareness and funds for No Kid Hungry. Nearly 200 chefs and restaurant industry professionals are riding from Carmel to Santa Barbara continuing their efforts to put an end to childhood hunger. Follow them as they ride June 27-29, 2016 and support their hard work by making a donation today. For more information, visit http://chefscycle.org/. Martie it the only chef from Alabama riding with these 100 chefs traveling across the U.S. trying to raise $1 million to help end childhood hunger. It is a real problem, especially in the summer when kids don't have the school lunch programs. This money will be distributed all over the US through local Boys & Girls Clubs and other places that have summer activities for kids. Martie is hosting a farewell fundraiser at 5 Point Oyster Bar tonight. Some of her favorite Alabama oyster farms are bringing up their oysters to pair with seasonal Back Forty beer. Everyone making a donation will get a signed Birmingham's Best Bites cookbook and there will be lots of freebies and swag. Help Martie with a donation or follow her progress at https://nkh.chefscycle.org/supportachef/Fundraising/Individual/Martie-Duncan/Donors?by=1.

ASK THE PET DOCTOR - Dr. JeromeWilliams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic takes viewer questions about their pets. For more information, call 205-326-8080 or visit www.redmountainanimalclinic.com.

GARDENING - Aldridge Gardens' Director of Education, Audrey Ann Wilson, along with Jennifer Gowers from GoPro Event Solutions, join us for a look at what's going on at Aldridge Gardens these days - the upcoming Backyard Landscaping DIY Tour and Talk and the annual Art in the Gardens event.

Landscape Your Own Backyard: A DIY Tour and Talk - Who says you can't landscape your own backyard? Find out how one local Hoover man added a pool, an outdoor kitchen, and striking landscape plantings to a backyard that once was full of just trees. Our DIY tour and talk will allow you to see firsthand how he transformed his backyard from before to after. Hear and see the steps this Aldridge Gardens member took to make his yard look like a something right out of a home and garden magazine. This class size is limited, so those that are interested should reserve their spot now by registering online at www.aldridgegardens.com. It is Thursday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members and includes all materials.

Art in the Gardens Event – Call for Alabama Artists - The annual Art in the Gardens event will be September 24th and 25th. Art in the Gardens allows people to stroll through the Gardens and see the works of some of the best artists in the country, and, of course, shop. A multitude of artisans will compete for category and best of show awards in this juried open-air show that features only Alabama artists. At past events, Aldridge Gardens had woodworking, jewelry, glass, sculpture, painting, watercolor, photography, drawing, clay, printmaking, and mixed media.

Aldridge Gardens invites all Alabama artists to participate ... just visit www.aldridgegardens.com for more information.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Bill Pullman returns in "Independence Day Resurgence"... we talk with the actor about the highly anticipated flick! Every 7 seconds, an American is hurt on the job! Do you feel safe at work? We find out how the National Safety Council encourages our attitudes toward safety in the workplace to change! How can proper insulation improve your home this summer? We find out in Our House! Plus we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!