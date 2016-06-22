We'll have an update at 7 a.m. on a 2-county chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting

These are just a few of the stories we are working for you this morning here on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Breaking news, an officer-involved shooting and chase in Birmingham and it could affect your morning commute. This is near Oporto-Madrid Boulevard. We'll be live with the newest information.

Megan will keep you up to date with all your breaking traffic news.

It's always a party with Martie Duncan is in the house! She's gearing up for a charity bicycle ride and you can help her with it by eating some of her great food! She joins us to explain!

Jeh Jeh takes us backstage at "Wicked" and finds out how you can catch the award winning productions!

The pet doctor joins us to take your questions about your pets and their health.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.