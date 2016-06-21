Good Day Alabama: June 21, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Virginia Samford Theatre to learn more about the latest show - Damn Yankees. Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the Devil, Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. Mr. Applegate grants his wish, turning him into a young sports superstar who must go back to his wife before 9 pm on the final game day if he doesn't want Mr. Applegate to get his soul. Based on the novel "The Year The Yankees Lost The Pennant" by Douglass Wallop, DAMN YANKEES was a Broadway mega-hit and winner of 7 TONY Awards including Best Musical! Featuring "Whatever Lola Wants", "You've Gotta Have Heart" and "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal Mo"! A light, fast-paced, and devilishly clever romantic comedy, sure to please. The show runs through July 3rd with performances at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $30-$35 depending on the seats and $15 for students. Performances are on the Virginia Samford Theatre Mainstage. It is located at 1116 26th Street South Birmingham, AL 35205. For tickets or more information, call 205-251-1206 for visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org/.

MONEY TUESDAY - Kimberly Reynolds with the Welch Group joined us to discuss life after retirement. How should you manage your money? She explained your three options.

1. Leave your retirement money with your soon-to-be-ex-employer. Some people choose this option because it's easy and they are used to their current investment options and their statement or on-line access. Generally, this would be my least favorite option because often the total of fees you are being charged is significantly higher than if you were to roll the money over to a self-directed IRA. You also typically have much fewer investment options with your ex-employer's plan than the typical custodian such as Schwab, Fidelity or Vanguard.

2. Rollover to a discount broker. Great examples include Charles Schwab & Company, Fidelity Investments and Vanguard. These firms offer a vast array of no-load mutual funds, Exchange Traded Funds and individual securities - stocks, bonds, etc.. While I think of these firms as best suited for folks who make their own investment decisions, they actually have experienced staff and advisors who can assist you.

3. Hire professional investment advisor. Most people who retire soon find out that managing your investments when there is no paycheck coming in is far more emotionally challenging than when they were working. A professional money manager can help develop an investment plan targeted to your specific retirement goals and help take emotion out of investment decisions. Be sure to interview several advisors and ask them:

a. How are you compensated? Do they receive commissions, fees or both?

b. Are you a legal fiduciary? A fiduciary must place your interest ahead of their own interest. The Department of Labor has passed a rule that would make all advisors legal fiduciaries beginning in 2017.

c. What's your investment approach for me? It should be customized to your particular situation. If you don't fully understand it, choose another advisor.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain a new weight loss device. If you ever dreamed about just flushing those calories down the toilet, your dream just came true. The latest advance in weight loss isn't a new drug or a new diet – it's a stomach pump that lets patients pump out up to 30 percent of their calories through a tube and into the toilet. The device called "AspireAssist" was invented by Dean Kamen along with a team of bariatric surgeons. Kamen coincidentally also invented the segway. The irony is obvious – invent a motorized device to eliminate the need to walk and then invent one to eliminate the calories you're not burning off by walking. So, how does it work? A doctor cuts a little hole in the skin and into the stomach and inserts a tube. On the surface of the skin, is a little port with a valve. After a meal, the patient attaches a tube/pump device, turns the valve and pumps out up to about 30 percent of the calories from the meal. You can only pump out what is in liquid or small particle form – which is why you can't pump out all of the calories. If this seems a little drastic, keep in mind, it's not for everyone. The FDA has approved it for patients 22 years or older who are very obese – a BMI of 35 to 55. Someone who is 5'8" and weighs 230 pounds would have a BMI of 35. It is also for people who have tried to lose weight through diet and exercise and possibly weight loss medicines. It's not for people with out of control high blood pressure, an eating disorder, certain intestinal diseases or serious lung or heart disease.

How Well Does It Work? The FDA approved the device based off of a study that randomized 111 people to either use AspireAssist with lifestyle therapy or into a lifestyle therapy group without the AspireAssist device. After one year, the AspireAssist group lost an average of 12 percent of their starting body weight while the lifestyle only group lost 3.6 percent of their starting body weight. But as with any product, there are possible risks and side effects. These include indigestion, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, bleeding , and infection. Anyone using the device has to be monitored carefully by a physician. As patients lose weight, the tube needs to be shortened. The device also has built-in safety features that prevent the patient from overusing the device. It automatically stops working after 115 uses – which ends up being five to six weeks of use. This helps to make sure that the patient is getting proper monitoring. One thing we don't know yet is how much it will cost and if insurance will cover any of that cost!

SUMMER TECH TRENDS - It's no secret that everyone wants to stay connected, whether you're at home or pretty much anywhere. Syndicated Technology Journalist and Author Marc Saltzman showed us some of the Hottest Tech Tips, Games and Gadgets for home or on the go that will make summer travel really flow. He previewed the latest in summer tech trends including the latest in 4K TV's, new audio trends, the latest in mobile smartphones, and some of the all-new gaming titles being introduced at the 2016 E3 Expo.



WILDLIFE -Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he discussed wildlife and game checks! There will be Mandatory Game Checks starting with the 2016-2017 hunting season. To help you understand you can attend a Game Check Seminar Series. Join Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Director Chuck Sykes to learn everything you need to know. He will discuss how to check your game, why the data is important, and what it means to you, the hunter. To find a local seminar in your area, visit http://www.outdooralabama.com/game-check-seminar-series. Director for the Division, Chuck Sykes is attempting to make each event for face to face discussion of why a checking system for big game is important in Alabama for the wildlife and the hunter.

We are one of only three states without a mandatory direct system of keeping up with harvested deer and turkey. Stuart also discussed dealing with wildlife in Alabama.Stuart showed us tracks of a juvenile bear and adult cougar and bobcat and some real bear scat. He says cougars do not occur in Alabama in the wild today. There is no known wild population in Alabama. This does not mean that one may not occur due to a captive release by man. Bobcats can exist anywhere in Alabama and do. They a very populace and feed primarily on small birds and animals but rarely take house pets. There are two main subspecies of black bears in Alabama - the Florida and American Subspecies. The Florida subspecies are active in Mobile, Washington, Clarke Counties - with approximately 100 individuals. The American subspecies are active in DeKalb, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah - with approximately 30 individuals. If you do encounter a bear at close range, do not run from the bear but back away slowly, stand tall and upright, avoid direct eye contact, and make sure the bear has a free direction to escape. He also reminded us to never purposely feed a bear. For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

