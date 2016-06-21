What should you expect from this week's hot weather?

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Extremely hot temperatures out west, but what about in your neighborhood? Mickey will tell you when to expect your summer to turn extremely hot!

Charges have been d ropped for two Alabama football players who were arrested last month in Louisiana.

Ronda Robinson is on your side, talking to a family in West Alabama still looking for answers on a cold case after losing a loved one back in 2000.

Hoover has approved funding for a new sports complex,

Our diet and nutrition expert is looking at a diet device designed to flush the calories out of your stomach!

Also, at 7:35 a.m., when it's time to retire, what should you do? We turn to our expert for advice on how to move forward with your finances. That's in Money Tuesday!

Plus, whether you need something to entertain the kids on a road trip or just want to check out the latest tech trends, we show them to you,

