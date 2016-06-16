Redmont Distilling Company to host launch party for new gin spirit on June 23

Redmont Distilling Company will be hosting a launch party for its new gin spirit on Thursday, June 23.

This free event is open to the public and will be held at Tavern on 1st in Birmingham. The first 50 guests through the door after 6 p.m. will receive a complimentary featured gin cocktail.

There will be live music, drink specials, and Redmont representatives will be available to answer questions. Redmont will also have merchandise available for purchase.

While you are there, enter for a chance to win two free SlossFest tickets.

Locally produced by some of Birmingham’s most talented mixologists, Alabama Cotton Gin starts with Redmont Vodka and is vapor-infused with botanicals including Alabama grown cotton. It is a light bodied, juniper-forward gin.

For more information, please visit www.redmontdistilling.com.

