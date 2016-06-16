Woodlawn’s Jayla Kirkland to defend titles at New Balance Outdoor Track Nationals

Woodlawn High School track star Jayla Kirkland will compete at the New Balance Nationals this weekend and try to defend her first place titles in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

“I know the pressure is on me because I have to go back and defend my titles. Last year, I won the 100 and 200 meter dash, so the nerves are there,” Jayla Kirkland said.

Kirkland will compete in the 100-meter dash on Saturday, June 18 and in the 200-meter dash on Sunday, June 19.

“She is putting Birmingham on the map. Her hard work and dedication is paying off,” Kirkland’s track coach Myra Hawkins said.

Kirkland’s ultimate dream is to compete in the 2020 Olympics. She is currently a senior at Woodlawn High School.

