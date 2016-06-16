Good Day Alabama: June 16, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joins us live from the Disability Rights and Resources Center located at 1418 6th Avenue North. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to fully participate in the community. You are invited to a special event tonight from 5 to 8pm for the Magic City Chocolate Challenge at Old Car Heaven. This event brings together area bakers and chefs for a friendly competition for the Best Chocolate Dish Award. You get to vote on your favorites by sampling the amazing entries. There will be a silent auction featuring items like a Regions' Bank green bicycle, restaurant gift cards, various gift baskets, the Cabana Hotel experience and much more. Music, happy hour, food trucks and vintage cars of the Old Car Heaven will also add to the evening's event. Additionally, your participation will show support to those in our community with disabilities helping to provide access to all of life's essentials. Tickets are $20 each. For tickets or more information, call 205-251-2223 or visit http://www.drradvocates.orgwww.drradvocates.org.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT POOL SAFETY - Brian Debrow, Public Health Engineer in the Environmental Health Services Department with the Jefferson County Department of Health joined us to discuss the importance of pool inspections! A pool inspection identifies facility deficiencies that must be addressed by the manager. The health department conducts follow-up inspections when a pool is closed due to deficiencies related to water quality parameters, general safety, and water supply. A compliance inspection is required before the pool is allowed to be opened. Immediate closure of a pool results when there is failure to maintain proper chlorine and pH levels, inadequate fencing or a gate that does not self-close and latch, fill spout is installed in a manner/location that is considered a trip hazard, pool water is cloudy or discolored so as to prevent the ability to see the pool bottom, life-saving equipment is not present and accessible, main drain covers are either not secure or intact, pumps and filters are not operating properly, disinfectant feeder is not operating properly, or electrical line or other electrical hazard crossing or in the pool/deck area. Rarely are pools closed for structural deficiencies. Pools are often closed due to insufficient water chemistry levels. If proper water chemistry levels are too low the water is not sufficiently disinfected. If levels are too high, i.e. chlorine, bathers may experience skin and eye irritation JCDH requires chemical levels be checked and recorded on a daily basis at public pools. Swimming in pools that are not properly maintained may result in Recreational Water Illnesses - RWI. RWIs are spread by swallowing or having contact with contaminated water from pools, spas, or water parks. These illnesses include gastrointestinal, skin, ear, respiratory, eye and wound infections. The most common are diarrhea caused by pathogens such as Norovirus, Shigella, Escherichia coli, Cryptosporidium, and Giardia. Safety violations and problems with cleanliness are equally concerning as these conditions can cause injury to the public. Red flags that could indicate to a swimmer that a pool may be unsafe or dirty include; water that has a cloudy appearance, algae growing in the pool, and dirt/debris in the pool.

AUSTIN ON BUDGET - Birmingham City Council President Johnathan Austin joined us to discuss how the council is committed to working with the Mayor and the dedicated city employees to address the most important issues affecting Birmingham. As each leader strives to help each city realize it's true potential and grow. It continues to echo the vibrant place that residents and businesses are proud to call home. To ensure that all residents' areas of concerns are addressed, the Council is inviting everyone out to a series of budget workshop tours to learn all that's being proposed in the 2016-2017 budget which include: No funding for Community Schools after-school care programs; increasing neighborhood association funds from $2,000 to $5,000; reduction in weed abatement/demolition funding; one-percent Cost of Living increase for all employees and Expansion of the Shot Spotter Program. The Council Budget Tours also offer countless opportunities for residents to gain an understanding of the total budget process and provide constructive input about items that many would like implemented. Come on out and gain all the access you can about the budget process. The remaining stops include:

June 16th - Parkway Christian, 9753 Parkway East

June 20th- New Hope Baptist Church, 1757 Jefferson Ave SW

June 21st - Brownsville Heights Community Center, 9225 Airport Road.

MEMORY LIGHTS - Community Grief Support is a small non-profit in Homewood that serves more than 2,500 bereaved adults throughout the Greater Birmingham Area. It provides completely free grief support groups in 11 communities; free individual, couples, and family grief counseling; and free community grief education. There are more than 11,000 funerals annually in Birmingham and many more thousands who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The mission is "to enhance the quality of life for bereaved adults who face the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their loved ones." All of the funding comes from generous contributions from foundations, corporations, churches of all denominations, and individuals… along with the three annual fundraisers. Join the "Memory Lights: A Walk to Remember" at Homewood's Central Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday. At nightfall, walkers release hundreds of large, white, led-lit balloons into the evening sky and it is a sight to behold. The money raised from registrations and balloon sales goes to fund grief support groups to help those who seek hope and healing. For information about CGS services, or to register for the walk and purchase "Memory Lights" in memory of your loved ones, call 205-870-8667 or go to www.communitygriefsupport.org.

OUR HOUSE - Mike talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about moving tips! Summer is a busy time for people to move into new homes. Amanda offered tips on packing in an organized way and making the transition as smooth as possible. She offered tips on the unpacking and the organization process. She showed us some of examples of spreadsheets, colored tape, and organizing supplies. For more ideas, visit www.theamandas.com.

JAMES PATTERSON'S BOOKSHOTS - Life moves fast and books should too! James Patterson, he is one of the most prolific writers ever with 156 published books that have sold more than 325 million copies worldwide. But James Patterson is on a mission to get even more people to read in this digital age. He just introduced Bookshots, a new line of short and propulsive novels that cost less than $5. Aimed at readers who do not want to invest their time in a 400-500-page novel, these novella-sized stories are all under 150 pages and can be read in a single sitting. BookShots genres will include thrillers, science fiction, mysteries, and romances. The first two of 21 BookShots expected to be published this year have just been released His first entry features Patterson's popular character, Alex Cross in Cross Kill. Killer Gary Soneji, from Along Came a Spider has been dead for over ten years. Alex Cross watched him die. But today, Cross saw him gun down his partner. Is Soneji alive? A ghost? Or something even more sinister? Nothing will prepare you for the wicked truth.

PET OF THE WEEK - Meagan Boren with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Bambi. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit gbhs.org. Also, you can support GBHS this Friday from 3-8pm with a Pup Crawl at Trim Tab Brewing with a $10 donation at the door. This also gives you a chance to win a pair of Adele tickets! There will also be adoptable dogs there along with gift shop items.

