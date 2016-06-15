Good Day Alabama: June 15, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - The Birmingham Museum of Art announces the lineup for its 12th annual Art On The Rocks series. The popular summer events will take place June 17, July 22, and August 19 with featured musical guests Amasa Hines, The Lonely Biscuits, and Sweet Crude. Art on the Rocks presented by Dale's brings the best of Birmingham's vibrant cultural scene together in one dynamic place. Featuring artists, makers, musical guests, and downtown Birmingham businesses, Art on the Rocks presents three Friday nights of art, music, performances, food, and fun. Tickets are on sale now at artsbma.org. $25 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Musical guest Amasa Hines is a seven piece band with big sound from Little Rock, Arkansas. The influences come from a diverse range of Soul, AfroBeat, Psychedelic, Blues, Dub, and Indie Rock stylings. Amasa Hines was formed in 2010 and their debut album All The World There Is was released in January of 2014. For tickets and more information, visit www.artsbma.org.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Gigi Youngblood from Children's of Alabama took viewer questions about children's health. She also discussed healthy eating with kids in the summer.

1. Drink water. Most juice has as much sugar as soda.

2. Summer is a great time to get your child more interested in fruits and vegetables as they are in peak season and taste great and are more affordable.

3. Take it a step further and make a garden in your yard or even a few potted tomato plants and let your child help harvest.

4. Allow your child to regulate food intake. Give them healthy choices and let them decide when they are hungry or full. Have regular meal/snack times so they know when food will be available. This will help develop lifelong healthy eating patterns.

PEACH QUEENS - The Clanton Lions Club proudly presents 69th Annual Chilton County Peach Festival Peach Festival Pageant. It will be Saturday, Monday, Tuesday ,and next Thursday, June 23rd at Chilton County High School Auditorium. Followed by Peach Festival Events next Friday and Saturday, June 24th and 25th in Downtown Clanton and City Park. On Friday, June 24 enjoy the Peach Jam Arts & Craft & Entertainment from 5pm til 10pm at Clanton City Park. Catch the Peach Art Show by Roy Wood June 18-25 at Peoples Southern Bank. On Saturday, June 25, enjoy the parade through downtown Clanton beginning at 9am followed by the Car Show Peach Classic at Goose Pond and Peach Auction at Jack Hayes Field.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Heather Richardson from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the train. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

PRE-K PROGRAM - The Jefferson County School system expands its Pre-K program. That's because research shows that high-quality pre-k increases a child's chances of succeeding in school and in life. Children who attend high-quality programs are less likely to be held back a grade, less likely to need special education, and more likely to graduate from high school. They also have higher earnings as adults and are less likely to become dependent on welfare or involved with law enforcement. In pre-k, children become familiar with books, new words and ways to use language, numbers, and problem-solving strategies. They also learn the social skills they need to get the most out of school -- how to pay attention in class and interact with peers. The expanded program now includes pre-k's in Brighton, Center Point, Crumly Chapel, Fultondale, Minor Community, Oak Grove, Pinson, and Warrior. Talk with the school board to get your child's name on the list to see if he/she can be included. Space is limited.

