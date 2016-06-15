We'll hear from an AL gun rights group at 5 a.m. in light of Orl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

We'll hear from an AL gun rights group at 5 a.m. in light of Orlando mass shooting

What do local gun rights groups think about calls for stricter gun control in the wake of the Orlando shooting? Terri Brewer will give you reaction from one at 5 a.m.

Investigators in Orlando are considering charges against the wife of the gunman in the Pulse club shooting.   Investigators have uncovered evidence that suggest she could've been alleged accomplice in the murders.

Also in Orlando, the search is on for a young toddler boy who the family says was dragged into the water by an alligator at the Disney World resort.  We will bring you the newest information on the search.

And Leeds native, Charles Barkley, sounds off on a variety of subjects this morning. 

