Orlando investigators considering charges against gunman's wife

Investigators in Orlando are considering charges against the wife of the gunman in the Pulse club shooting. Investigators have uncovered evidence that suggest she could've been alleged accomplice in the murders.



Also in Orlando, the search is on for a young toddler boy who the family says was dragged into the water by an alligator at the Disney World resort. We will bring you the newest information on the search.



And Leeds native, Charles Barkley, sounds off on a variety of subjects this morning.



Also, Jeh Jeh kicks off the first Art on the Rocks for the season and gets the scoop what to expect this summer!



The Chilton County Peach Queens join us for one of our favorite times of the year!



The doctor joins us to take your questions about your children's health.

