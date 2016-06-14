Who was the man behind the worst attack in American history? We'll look at what authorities know at 7 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Authorities are still working to get a clear picture of who the gunman who killed 49 people inside of an Orlando nightclub was. We’ll have a live look at the latest in the case at 5 a.m.

A central Alabama, communities are gathering to remember those killed in the massacre. Rainbow colors lit up Birmingham’s City Hall during a Monday night vigil that hundreds attended. Terri Brewer will tell you more about a vigil in Tuscaloosa.

Are you planning on giving to charities in the wake of the Orlando attack? Ronda Robinson will be live at 7:30 a.m. with a warning about scams taking advantage of the tragedy.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.