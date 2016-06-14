Who was the man behind the worst attack in American history? We' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Who was the man behind the worst attack in American history? We'll look at what authorities know at 7 a.m.

Omar Mateen. Source: Orlando PD Omar Mateen. Source: Orlando PD
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Authorities are still working to get a clear picture of who the gunman who killed 49 people inside of an Orlando nightclub was. We’ll have a live look at the latest in the case at 5 a.m.

A central Alabama, communities are gathering to remember those killed in the massacre. Rainbow colors lit up Birmingham’s City Hall during a Monday night vigil that hundreds attended. Terri Brewer will tell you more about a vigil in Tuscaloosa.

Are you planning on giving to charities in the wake of the Orlando attack? Ronda Robinson will be live at 7:30 a.m. with a warning about scams taking advantage of the tragedy.

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

