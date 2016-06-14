Tuscaloosa remembers the victims of the Orlando shootings

Hundreds gathered for vigils on Monday evening in downtown and on the University of Alabama campus to remember the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.



People sang "Over the Rainbow" as a rainbow was seen over Government Plaza a part of a vigil hosted by Druid City Pride.



The shooting has left many in the LGBTQ community shaken and wonder why anyone could take so many innocent lives



"It just blows my mind. I don't understand how you can even think about doing something like that to a fellow human being," Andy Bearden, who attended the vigil said.



"I don't think anyone here if they are really being honest would say that they are not a tiny bit rattled and a tiny bit nervous about it because it's scary like other communities who have gone through something like this," Meredith Bagley, with Druid City Pride said.

"There are some who speak on behalf of their faith communities that say this is a judgement by God. I would like to speak for the faith community, and say this is not a judgement by God..but that God weeps at the loss of so many of God's precious children," Pastor Cathy Hoop with the University Presbyterian Church said.



On campus, UA's Spectrum group also lit candles outside of the Gorgas Library. A number of people came forward to talk about how to move forward in the aftermath of the Orlando shootings. Many of them are scared because of what happened but want to remain strong for the victims.

"Stay strong. Do not lose your pride because that's what they want you to do. This is a time where we have to lean on each other," Obie Moultrie with Spectrum said.



The overwhelming messages at both vigils is love for the victims and each other.



"I just want to hug some people. I think that's why we come together to be able to get through that fear and be able to do pride this month and next year and the year after," Bagley said.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on the Orlando shootings: "The best of humanity will unite us all in conquering the darkness of evil."



Maddox said the city's thoughts and prayers are with Orlando.



