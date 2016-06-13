Local reaction to Orlando terror attack

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:



Our team coverage of local reaction to the Orlando terror attack continues tonight with Jamiese Price live throughout our 90 minutes of news. WBRC FOX6 News at 9 starts from Linn Park where a statue will be lit up in rainbow colors in solidarity with the Orlando victims.



Our Josh Gauntt is also live from a vigil in Tuscaloosa where that community will remember the 49 lives lost inside the Pulse nightclub and also the dozens still being treated tonight for their wounds. You can count on us to stay on top of everything that breaks tonight in this investigation as we continue to learn bits and pieces of Omar Mateen’s background and what exactly inspired this attack.

