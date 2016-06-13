Karle's Korner: My advice? Don't take Cam Newton's picture if your phone has a Broncos case

Cam Newton teased a fan for taking his picture when her phone was secured in a Denver Broncos case. (Source: WBTV)

The following is a commentary blog from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

Are you a big football fan? I thought I’d pass along a bit of advice to you and your friends: when approaching a famous athlete for an autograph or a picture, make sure that there is no sign of a rival team on your person.

You know, asking Lebron James for an autograph while wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey may not be the best of ideas.

Asking Red Sox star David Ortiz for selfie when wearing a New York Yankees cap would probably not get you very far.

And trying to snap a picture of Cam Newton while using your iPhone secured in a Denver Broncos case might get you more than a few stares from the Panthers’ quarterback.

Over the weekend, Newton held his annual celebrity kickball tournament in Charlotte. As a woman attempted to take his picture while the quarterback talked with local media, Newton stopped because he noticed her iPhone case proudly showed off the Denver Broncos logo. So he gave her some good-natured ribbing.

Newton: “Whoa, whoa, are you really aiming that at me?”

Fan.“I’ll delete them."

Newton: “No, delete the case!”

The conversation continued with Newton playfully razzing the woman, and it really became interesting when the Panther’s Josh Norman stepped in.

Our Raycom sister station in Charlotte was there and you can watch the entire exchange in the attached video.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.